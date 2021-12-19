fbpx

Weekend Insights – Build Back Later?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Looks like Sen. Manchin is putting the kibosh on Biden’s Build Back Better Bill (otherwise known as the BBBBB).

Watching Elon Musk verbally eviscerate Elizabeth Warren this week was an utter joy to behold.

Operation Whistle Pig — the real spying program with no rules looking at your dinner plans.

NASA solar probe touches the sun. Whoa, okay that’s pretty cool.

The Cato Institute has released their 2021 Human Freedom Index. Check it out, it’s 435 pages long but the executive summary is worth reading. Also, still no data from Greenland…

How have I not seen this meme masterpiece before:

Here’s to you having a grand Christmas week, celebrating the birth of the Lord Jesus.  Weekend Insights will take the week off next Sunday, so we shall see you in the new year!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link. Perfect for those last-minute Christmas presents!)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

