Weekend Insights – Build Back Later?

Looks like Sen. Manchin is putting the kibosh on Biden’s Build Back Better Bill (otherwise known as the BBBBB).

Watching Elon Musk verbally eviscerate Elizabeth Warren this week was an utter joy to behold.

Operation Whistle Pig — the real spying program with no rules looking at your dinner plans.

NASA solar probe touches the sun. Whoa, okay that’s pretty cool.

The Cato Institute has released their 2021 Human Freedom Index. Check it out, it’s 435 pages long but the executive summary is worth reading. Also, still no data from Greenland…

Here's to you having a grand Christmas week, celebrating the birth of the Lord Jesus.

