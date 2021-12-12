Weekend Insights – Raise the debt ceiling!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I don’t think I ever mentioned this publicly here, but I’ve done a lot of work in the world of ultraviolet light disinfection technology. Over the past year, I was privileged to co-chair a team publishing a special section on UV for public health with the Journal of Research of the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST). You can find that special section here, and I wrote an article introducing the section for UV Solutions magazine here. Fun fact: never before has someone from outside of NIST ever chaired a section!

Omicron is bringing more pointless travel restrictions (particularly relevant to me since I’m traveling to Canada this week).

How to rest well this holiday season (or vacation, or whatever).

Good stuff: Thing high performing teams do differently.

Elon Musk calls government like it is, and talks capital allocation (interesting take):

.@elonmusk: “The government is simply the biggest corporation, with the monopoly on violence.”

pic.twitter.com/A4qPgeW8Mp — Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) December 7, 2021

Awww yeah let’s RAISE that debt ceiling! (Go Remy!!)

