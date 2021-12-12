fbpx

Weekend Insights – Raise the debt ceiling!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

I don’t think I ever mentioned this publicly here, but I’ve done a lot of work in the world of ultraviolet light disinfection technology. Over the past year, I was privileged to co-chair a team publishing a special section on UV for public health with the Journal of Research of the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST). You can find that special section here, and I wrote an article introducing the section for UV Solutions magazine here. Fun fact: never before has someone from outside of NIST ever chaired a section!

Omicron is bringing more pointless travel restrictions (particularly relevant to me since I’m traveling to Canada this week).

How to rest well this holiday season (or vacation, or whatever).

Good stuff: Thing high performing teams do differently.

Elon Musk calls government like it is, and talks capital allocation (interesting take):

Awww yeah let’s RAISE that debt ceiling! (Go Remy!!)

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!