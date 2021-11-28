fbpx

Weekend Insights – Pardoning Turkeys, Imprisoning Humans

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you had a terrific holiday of giving thanks to our God and celebrating with family and friends. Will you also participate in Giving Tuesday with a generous donation to the Libertarian Christian Institute? Why not give right now? We’ve also created some awesome swag bundles of gear and books for the Christmas season.

Here are just a few things that caught my attention over the week.

In the spirit of the season, Biden pardoned turkeys but not anyone who really needed it.

Avoiding stupidity is easier than seeking brilliance.

How to make a lego car climb obstacles (simple science!):

What I’m reading: Did anybody pick up The Three-Body Problem at my suggestion? I’m finally getting around to reading book 3 (Death’s End) in earnest. Great stuff, let me know what you thought of it!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!