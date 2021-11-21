Weekend Insights – Rittenhouse Acquitted

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Kyle Rittenhouse has been was found not guilty on all charges, which is pretty amazing considering the unceasing demonization he’s had to face for the past year. Bari Weiss analyzes everything in an excellent piece. Michael Malice’s podcast hosts attorney Robert Barnes to discuss the ramifications.

The US 5th circuit court says that the OSHA emergency rule / vaccine mandate is fatally flawed, legally speaking.

No, your Thanksgiving dinner won’t cost you 14% more — inflation hasn’t quite gotten there yet but it’s on the way.

J.D. Tuccille says it’s time for the TSA to go.

Deep meaning, self-esteem, and nationalism from the interesting professor at ACU Richard Beck.

What I’m listening to: oh man the new Silk Sonic album is pretty amazing. Motown!

Cheers, and have a great week!