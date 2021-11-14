Weekend Insights – Vaccine Mandate Blocked, CRT, and much more

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

As expected, the employer vaccine mandate OSHA rule has been blocked, at least temporarily. I keep hearing people equivocate on this topic, as though because the vaccine is “experimental” (it really isn’t) and “prone to harm people” (a dubious claim to make broadly) THAT’S why these mandates aren’t good. No, quit it, people! The reason it’s wrong is because these kinds of mandates from the federal government violate personal liberty. That’s it. Let’s keep our heads on straight and proclaim the principled argument, don’t equivocate.

The excellent John McWhorter says we shouldn’t kid ourselves — even if CRT is not directly taught in schools, what is being taught is CRT-lite. John has been killing it recently with great articles, keep looking out for him.

Awesome article at Mises.org on how China’s big problem is cronyism, not welfare.

“Qualifications” to homeschool your own kids are entirely overrated.

“These are the same people who could not approve an at-home COVID-19 test for a year.”

Go Brad Polumbo (at FEE) with his relatively recent “Brad Reacts” series criticizing viral TikTok videos that manage to get everything wrong about economics. This one dispels myths about universal healthcare.

More for my math nerds this week — the invention of imaginary numbers!

Cheers, and have a great week!