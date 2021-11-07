Weekend Insights – Meet Skimpflation?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Skimpflation, according to NPR, is when the price on a good stays the same but the quality is reduced. So that bag of chips is down a half ounce, or something like that. The trouble, of course, is that this misses the reality of inflation, opting instead to focus on the symptom of inflation. One should always remember that inflation is due to increases in the money supply, which results in a general increase in prices of goods and services throughout the economy.

Neat article from the excellent Cal Newport on a pastor “embracing slowness”.

A Christian defense of classical liberalism. (I don’t frequently like David French but he’s pretty decent here.)

Are you a perfectionist?

Remember the Jetpack Guy from last summer in Los Angeles? Turns out it was just balloons made to look like a human frame. LOL!

Check out this visualization of low earth orbit satellites and “space trash”. Wild.

These animals are queued up to release their latest hip-hop albums.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!