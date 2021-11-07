fbpx

Weekend Insights – Meet Skimpflation?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Skimpflation, according to NPR, is when the price on a good stays the same but the quality is reduced. So that bag of chips is down a half ounce, or something like that. The trouble, of course, is that this misses the reality of inflation, opting instead to focus on the symptom of inflation. One should always remember that inflation is due to increases in the money supply, which results in a general increase in prices of goods and services throughout the economy.

Neat article from the excellent Cal Newport on a pastor “embracing slowness”.

A Christian defense of classical liberalism. (I don’t frequently like David French but he’s pretty decent here.)

Are you a perfectionist?

Remember the Jetpack Guy from last summer in Los Angeles? Turns out it was just balloons made to look like a human frame. LOL!

Check out this visualization of low earth orbit satellites and “space trash”. Wild.

These animals are queued up to release their latest hip-hop albums. 

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!