Ep 247: How the COVID Era Has Changed the Liberty Movement

Chris Williams of Podsworth Media joins Doug Stuart to discuss how the actions of government, big tech, and the corporate press in the COVID era have impacted the liberty movement. They discuss the varying reactions to mask and vaccine mandates among different camps of libertarians, the red-pilled vs. blue-pilled paradigm, the growth of new factions in the liberty movement, the abandonment of libertarian principles by many self-proclaimed libertarians, and the abandonment of the libertarian name by many who still hold libertarian principles.

Show Notes: