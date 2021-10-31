fbpx

Weekend Insights – Of Games, Math, and Politics?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

I know I’m a total nerd, but this was the coolest thing I saw all week:

It may not immediately present itself, but game theory actually has broad implications in thinking about monetization of goods (such as Bitcoin) and even politics. But for now, the math is super-fun.

COVID proves that a universal basic income (UBI) won’t work.

Property rights ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.

BJ Novak, one of the co-stars of “The Office”, recently had his face/likeness put in the public domain by “accident”. In this very odd case of intellectual property madness, BJ thinks it’s too silly to do anything about it (yet).

If you think Facebook is sketchy, so are their critics.

An overview of God’s Kingdom in the New Testament (thanks TIFWE!).

Warren Buffett: Really successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.

Check out this ultimate guide to productivity methods. I’m a particular fan of GTD myself.

Excellent piece by the excellent Cal Newport on Tim Ferriss’ excellent book: Revisiting The Four Hour Workweek. (If you’ve never read 4HWW, it’s worth the time, trust me.)

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

