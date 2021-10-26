fbpx

Ep 246: Are Self-Ownership and the NAP Compatible with Christian Thinking?

Most libertarians defend their politics with a simple starting point: self-ownership and the non-aggression principle. Christians have often raised issues with the concept of self-ownership, since as the Creator of the universe, isn’t God really the owner of everything? Todd Lewis, a recent guest on the podcast, joins Doug and Norman for a long-form civil discussion on whether or not these principles are compatible with Christian thinking.


