Ep 246: Are Self-Ownership and the NAP Compatible with Christian Thinking?

Most libertarians defend their politics with a simple starting point: self-ownership and the non-aggression principle. Christians have often raised issues with the concept of self-ownership, since as the Creator of the universe, isn’t God really the owner of everything? Todd Lewis, a recent guest on the podcast, joins Doug and Norman for a long-form civil discussion on whether or not these principles are compatible with Christian thinking.
Show Notes:
- Hear more of what Todd Lewis has to say at his Twitter (@Tertullian225), Youtube, and blog.
- Have you read Todd’s LCC article about self-ownership?
- Check out the video version of this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJTCI6I7QSc!