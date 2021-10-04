Weekend Insights – Yeah I know it’s Monday

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I woke up Sunday morning feeling rather sick with a stomach bug acquired from my children, and spent the bulk of the day either sleeping or watching Netflix since I couldn’t do much else. Hence, Weekend Insights didn’t get written, hence, you get it on a Monday! But here are some tidbits to consider for the week…

Has COVID finally peaked in the USA? Stats lean that direction.

My former student José Niño writes about the rise of homeschooling in the USA. 20 years ago, it was around 1.7% of households. Now, it’s nearly 11%. Great stuff, José!

It’s remarkable that for every 8.3 executions in the United States, a person on death row has been exonerated. That should surely raise the question of if this justice system is actually just.

As an Eagle Scout myself, I’ve watched the slow decline of the BSA with unease, and noted that the BSA bankruptcy has put many BSA sponsors, such as many churches, at risk (via CT, sorry about the paywall). This is sad and unfortunate.

I had not heard of this until just days ago, don’t know how I missed it: Preachers N Sneakers. Funny and depressing all at once.

The Institute for Faith, Work and Economics (IFWE) published an end-of-summer reading list with some great-looking books on it, not the least of which was our own Faith Seeking Freedom!

