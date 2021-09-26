fbpx

Weekend Insights – Resurrecting the Wooly Mammoth?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Is it possible to resurrect the wooly mammoth? These guys think so, and it’s pretty wild. Jurassic Park next, anyone? Ha!

God’s original vision of Shalom (IFWE).

Where there is subsidy, there you will find graft and inefficiency. To wit: biofuels are among the worst areas to find this phenomena at work.

I recently heard about Middle School MBA, which is a pretty neat toolkit and course for teaching Austrian Economics to kids in a highly visual way. From their founder: “We’ve developed a 3D visual model which lets us teach full-bore Austrian economics to 6th-graders: price structure, capital structure, business cycle theory, the works.” I like it!

From Cal Newport: “The Frustration with Productivity Culture.” Very interesting thesis for why it’s important for employers/managers not to simply thrust their employees/subordinates with the task of “doing more with less” wantonly. Plus, it’s good to keep in mind the point of improving one’s productivity in general. Definitely worth reading on multiple levels, as Cal’s writing usually is.

What I’m listening to: James Hill with his uke, and Prince. Gah, Prince is so amazing.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President.
