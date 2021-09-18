Weekend Insights – How ’bout that Dress?!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

This week, CEO Doug Stuart filling in because Norman is out of the office (so to speak).

First, we go to some flagrant self-promotion: My comrade Dick Clark and I were on the Bob Murphy Show, which you can watch here or listen here. What did we talk about? Our book, Faith Seeking Freedom, of course! But we also talked about whether God owns all multiverses, why it’s okay to work in government roles (or is it?), and why it’s more understandable why libertarians are perceived as selfish.

Next, while the whole world was talking about AOC’s $30k “Tax the Rich” dress, did nobody tell you about the other dresses? It’s is a must-see!

Mount Fagradalsfjall has now been erupting for six months, which has been a boon to drone pilots, some of whom sacrifice their drones for our enjoyment!

You must read the highly important The Coddling of the American Mind, which is getting a second edition in 2022, but with an afterword so necessarily long, the authors are publishing it in nine(!) parts here.

That couch you ordered six weeks ago and will still only arrive the day after Christmas? It might just be stuck at port.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!