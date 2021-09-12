fbpx

Weekend Insights – The Federal Mandate is Here

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

We were treated toward the end of the week to a press conference at the White House where President Biden announced a new federal mandate for employers with 100+ employees to require their workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine or have a weekly COVID-19 test. Of course, one can simultaneously think that COVID-19 vaccines are a good idea and that they work while also being wholly against this kind of unconstitutional and outright foolish behavior by the US federal government.

Reason explained that Biden claims authority to issue this mandate through OSHA emergency rules. But these emergency rules, when challenged, rarely stand up in courts. And I cannot imagine that this won’t get challenged, or that the Biden administration doesn’t know this. My guess is that this is a prelude to actual legislation and is intended to rile people up and even distract from the Afghanistan debacle.

The Libertarian Party responded to the entire plan with scorn (as they should).

But moving on to other thoughts… I thought this Nature article on early career setbacks was interesting, since in many respects I had some setbacks myself.

And in Science, this short article definitely rings true for me too: Thoughts of work invaded my life—until I learned how to unplug.

My F&F co-author and good friend Dick Clark told me about this little gem of the internet: Ngram Viewer. With it you can track the frequency of words and phrases in publications going back over a hundred years. So you can see the evolution of the use of “woke” or “TANSTAAFL” or whatever else you want. Pretty cool!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!