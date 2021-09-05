Weekend Insights – More on the Texas Abortion Law Debate

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

It’s nice to see when someone totally changes their mind on something as important as supporting universal health care, it’s also refreshing for people to relate the experiences that helped them do so. I’m pondering this since, obviously, I’m in the business of attempting to “change peoples’ minds”.

In that same vein, Reason’s recent article on Bernie Sanders and Tucker Carlson being remarkably wrong in almost the same manner of observations of other countries is a good lesson in turning around arguments as well.

We talked on our most recent roundtable about the new abortion law on the books in Texas. Damon Root argues that there are solid reasons why this law may not be as good as conservatives might think. I continue to be skeptical that this law will ultimately be a good thing for the pro-life cause, but if I’m wrong I’ll certainly recant.

I liked this article drawing parallels in Tolkien and Christian faith. (Yeah, I’m a big LOTR fan too!)

Christianity Today has an interview with a pastor who is writing about cannabis and its increasing “lawfulness”, and once again I think it’s worthy to note how the tide is changing in Christian sentiment against the drug war and the foolishness of prohibition.

In another article from CT, Rob McKenzie argues that populism is damaging to Christian witness (and to democracy). While I’m less concerned about democracy itself than democratic values (unrelated to the Democratic Party, of course), the concern about Christian witness is particularly well-taken.

Book I’m reading: I’m continuing on the Three-Body Trilogy with the second book, The Dark Forest! As I keep saying, if you like sci-fi, don’t miss this.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!