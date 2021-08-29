Weekend Insights – Say No to the Drug War

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I’m on vacation this weekend and thus don’t have much time to prepare my weekly link shares, but I nearly forgot to post on the LCI main site that I recently published an op-ed with Relevant Magazine: “Why Christians Should Say No to the Drug War.” You should check it out! It’s an accessible piece, easy to share, and can be yet another arrow in your quiver to oppose the insanity that is the War on Drugs.

From the piece: “It is possible Christian leaders who find the Drug War morally troubling may choose to avoid the issue publicly for fear of sending the wrong message to vulnerable teens and young adults who may be tempted to experiment recreationally–a valid concern. But it also sends the wrong message to tacitly support such a wrongheaded, violent, and unjust public policy. Too many lives are at stake for pastors to continue to remain silent on this deadly issue. It is time for them to speak out against the War on Drugs while also investing resources toward being a light to individuals, families, and communities affected by drug abuse.”

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!