Ep 237: Understanding Mimetic Desire, with Luke Burgis

Entrepreneur and author Luke Burgis joins us to talk about mimetic desire in everyday life. In this discussion, Luke talks about the importance of understanding mimetic desire, how Scripture demonstrates mimetic desire, and how we as humans can use this understanding of ourselves, others, and the culture to comprehend the world around us in a deeper way.

Luke Burgis teaches principled entrepreneurship and business at The Catholic University of America, and he speaks regularly about the education of desire. He studied business at NYU Stern and philosophy and theology at a pontifical university in Rome. He’s the author of the book, Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life.


Show Notes:

