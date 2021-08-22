fbpx

Weekend Insights – Afghanistan Falls

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Afghanistan has been the huge topic of conversation this week across all swaths of life. It’s quite amazing to think that 20 years of interventionism hasn’t really changed all that much of the region. Oh wait, that’s exactly what you’d expect… We talked about this on our Good News Bad News Youtube show, and I’d encourage you to like-and-subscribe etc. etc. like every aspiring Youtube star attempts to do (not that we’re trying to be Youtube stars, but we definitely try to produce content people will enjoy so it does help signal we’re going in the right direction).

Getting out of Afghanistan is undoubtedly a good thing in the long run, but that doesn’t mean we cannot and should not criticize the execution of the pull out. It’s obviously turning into yet another boondoggle, and the Taliban is taking advantage of it.

Of course, Ron Paul was right and the military / fedgov should have pulled out years ago. Even now, there are lessons that the USA refuses to learn about the experience.

Glenn Greenwald reports that the US federal government lied for two decades about Afghanistan.

Despite this, you cannot say that every word from Pres. Biden during his press conference this time around was awful. One particularly good question was asked: “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not? How many more lives, American lives, is it worth, how many endless rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?” (Read the transcript if you don’t want to watch it.)

Finally, I came across an interesting mimetic theory analysis regarding vaccination. I’m vaccinated myself, but of course I would never support government mandates and I think the “culture” developing around this particular vaccination is really problematic. When nobody wants to act like adults about it, though, we really begin to devolve. No matter where you come from, listen hard, reason together, be open that you could be wrong, and don’t demonize.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

