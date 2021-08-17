Ep 236: Doug Stuart Discusses Immigration with John Loeffler

Doug Stuart joins the Steel on Steel podcast to discuss with conservative host John Loeffler what the Christian libertarian view on immigration should be. Doug advocates a more open borders policy, but as John points out, this is not without its concerns, and certainly not without its opponents. Listen to find out how Doug answers these questions!
