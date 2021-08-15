Weekend Insights – Insanity, Thy Name is Congress

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… Thanks for your patience as I took last week’s edition off. Did you miss me? :)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, but not because he was the proximate cause of the numerous deaths in nursing homes by forcing them to take on COVID patients that spread disease to the most vulnerable population around… but because of sexual harassment charges. Without diminishing his despicable actions to the women at all, what is perhaps as bad or worse was that he was allowed over a year of tenure in office to do additional despicable actions against women despite having obviously been corrupt and despicable in quite visible ways beforehand. ARGH. Can you tell I don’t like this guy? Good freakin’ riddance. Reason has even more to say.

And then there’s this lovely related piece about discerning Good People vs. Bad People. Sometimes you just have to call out evil for what it is.

Larry Reed has written a couple of excellent pieces for El American recently, including one on the painful facts of income taxes and another on hyperinflation in Venezuela.

Remember that old joke: “There are two parties in Washington — the stupid party and the evil party. Every once in a while the stupid party and the evil party get together and do something that is both stupid and evil. In Washington, that’s called bipartisanship.”

That’s definitely what we got with The Infrastructure Bill. Insanity, thy name is Congress.

IFWE’s Tom Pratt has a pretty good article on John’s Apocalypse and Babylon. I think he misses some things, but that’s okay.

News of the weird: learn about the strange, secretive, high-stakes world of mango importing via WhatsApp (no, that is not a joke title).

What I’m reading: The Dark Forest, the second book of the Three-Body Problem trilogy by Cixin Liu (I mentioned the first book the past few weeks). Also, The Star Principle by Richard Koch. No, he’s not one of the Koch brothers (although he is quite good in the business world as well).

