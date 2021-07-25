Weekend Insights – Speech is Not Violence, and more…

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Speech is not violence, of course, even if it can be mean and ugly. Excellent segment from John Stossel.

Don’t miss our most recent Good News Bad News Roundtable episode with David Gay of Liberty Memes talking about the political situation in Cuba. It’s amazing, and you can even read a little more here at David’s public Facebook.

Following on from his guest post here (and podcast!), Jimmy Song has a new article out on the Triumph of Postmodern Investing.

What I’m listening to: Tim Ferriss interviewing Balaji Srinivasan on the future of bitcoin, becoming non-cancelable, education, and much more. Fascinating talk with so much to learn from the former CTO of Coinbase. (Transcript available as well.)

What I’m reading: The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu. Heard great things about this sci-fi novel, and it is not disappointing.

Also reading: Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life. Pretty good so far, and I while I’m not wholly on board with everything the “rules” are still quite relevant. I also can’t help but read it without hearing his voice in my head – and it’s rather amusing.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!