Ep 232: What About Social Justice?

Join the co-authors of Faith Seeking Freedom to get a “behind the scenes” look at the the book’s creation and the content of Chapter 9: What About Social Justice? Dick Clark joins Doug Stuart to discuss how we should think of the concept of social justice, why private charity is morally superior to and more effective than government programs, the role of the church in taking care of the needy, both within and outside one’s congregation, and more.
Show Notes:
