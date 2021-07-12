Weekend Insights – Of Rome, Race, and Revelation

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

This was supposed to go out yesterday (July 11) but a technological snafu prevented it!

Our good friend Larry Reed is at his best discussing the history of Livy and the fall of Rome.

Legendary bitcoiner Erik Voorhees says that government can’t stop crypto despite their guns and weapons.

If Progressives were serious, they’d support cryptocurrency 100%. But of course, they don’t.

Is Critical Race Theory Taught in K-12 Schools? The NEA Says Yes, and That It Should Be.

Remember Neil Postman? The guy who wrote Amusing Ourselves to Death? Turns out Postman was influenced by Jacques Ellul. Pretty cool.

IFWE has a good article from Tom Pratt about John’s Revelation, the Lamb symbolism, and the state.

We’re beginning to see glimpses of price transparency with hospitals. The results are pretty wild.

Neat in the realm of data: The Average Colors of the World.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!