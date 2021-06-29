Ep 229: What About Nationalism, the Nation State, & Patriotism?

Join the co-authors of Faith Seeking Freedom to get a “behind the scenes” look at the the book’s creation and the content of Chapter 8: What About Nationalism, the Nation State, & Patriotism? Dr. Norman Horn and Doug Stuart discuss the dangers of nationalism, how it is possible to be patriotic and love one’s country without having a superiority complex or being hostile to foreigners, whether or not Christians should serve in the military, and much more!

Show Notes: