Weekend Insights – The Books Are Already Burning…

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Bari Weiss informs us of how the books are already burning.

California has “bailed out” its cannabis industry already. “This, sadly, is the modus operandi of the Golden State, where an oppressive tax and regulatory climate has created widespread economic dysfunction.”

My good friend Vijay Boyapati had an awesome Reason interview where he talks about his new book The Bullish Case for Bitcoin.

More in crypto — this article suggests that NFTs have the potential to unsettle how we think of history. Quite interesting to consider even if you don’t agree (either with his thesis or even if NFTs have a future at all).

Christians should have a peculiar disapproval of “gay pride” — one based on nothing but what God has said.

Turning to business… This interview with a “leading venture capitalist” was rather funny, for those of entrepreneurial inclination…

Oh yeah, and homeschoolers are the best entrepreneurs. ;-)

And also speaking of business, did you know that IKEA hacking is a big deal now? I sure didn’t.

From the “who will build muh roads?” department

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
