Ep 228: The Contradictions of Politicized Christianity, with Lee Camp

Lee C. Camp is professor of Theology & Ethics at Lipscomb University in Nashville. He is the author of “Mere Discipleship: Radical Christianity in a Rebellious World” and “Scandalous Witness” and is co-author of “Resisting Babel“. He is also the host of the Tokens Show, the world’s only long-running theological variety show.

Lee joins Doug Stuart and Norman Horn to discuss the interplay of Christianity, politics, and culture in America, and in particular, the many contradictions therein for many Christians.


Show Notes:

