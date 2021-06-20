fbpx

Weekend Insights – El Salvador says YES to Bitcoin

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Whoa. If you haven’t heard already — big news — El Salvador is making Bitcoin an official currency.

Though the case didn’t look good to begin with, the SC has voted a third time to uphold the ACA (read more to learn why, it’s somewhat complicated).

Welcome to the global tax cartel. This is gonna go great, I’m so sure.

Oh Babylon Bee, well played…

We’re keeping it short today, because HAPPY FATHER’S DAY EVERYONE!!

Eh, one more because dads need it… this ridiculous video had me in stitches (wow, double-puns not intended, I’m kind of ashamed of myself having noticed this like 5 minutes after the fact). It’s not TOO off-color, I think…

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

