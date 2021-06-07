Dogecoin, the Epitome of Post-Modern Investing

Instead, we have easy money where buying and selling other things is about the only utility. As the money doesn’t hold value, the money’s power is temporary, and it must, in some sense, be put at risk through some form of buying. As these are insider games based on what everyone else is buying, the game becomes more about how many other people are in the investment than about the fundamental potential returns on that investment. In other words, fiat investing is more a trading game and less an investment taking into account profit, revenue, and future cash flows. A market that treats investing as a trading game is one that can be easily manipulated. A market that invests based on profit, revenue, and future cash flows is not. In other words, fiat money makes market manipulation much easier.

As a result, we have pumps of purposefully useless things. In a way, this is refreshingly honest. Instead of the usual lies about what impossible things they are planning to do, there are no promises made at all. The in-crowd is imposing its will on the market. Dogecoin has no long-term value proposition and is not pretending to, yet it pumps simply because enough people want it to pump. It’s an asset detached from reality, or as the post-modern investor sees it, it’s creating its own reality.

This shouldn’t be a surprise as this is the direction that civilization has been moving for many years. Post-moderns deny any sort of reality – biological, economic, and otherwise – and it’s come even for investing.

For those of us that despise the post-modern philosophy, there is good news. These pumps are all short-term and cannot last. At some point, you run out of post-moderns, and investing cartels, such as we have, are by nature not stable. In a sense, the post-modern investors run smack into the reality of game theory and the laws of economics.