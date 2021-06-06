Weekend Insights – Larry the Smuggler

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…
Homeschoolers rage-quit the school system in 2020. Nice!
Former FEE president and dear friend of LCI Larry Reed confesses to being a smuggler!
We all missed our calling, apparently, to get rich in the lifeguard industry. (LOL)
Biden’s $6-trillion budget may be even worse than it looks.
Lockdowns are not responsible for fewer deaths, but they’re definitely resposible for more unemployment!
Banning “misinformation” turns out to be a pretty bad idea.
PSA: If you’re an Amazon Alexa user, you may want to check out the new Sidewalk program and elect to opt-out if you don’t want it.
Need some beats for working/studying? Are you a Star Wars fan? Check out this Lo-Fi playlist. It’s pretty great.
Cheers, and have a great week!