Who Is My Brother’s Keeper?

“The day when we decide that the Government is our brother’s keeper, that is the day the spirit of compassion has been lost.” —Herbert Hoover, 1949

A distinctly Christian understanding of charity is incompatible with government poverty relief efforts. It isn't that God wants to protect the wealth of the rich from redistribution. Nor does the Bible advocate a rugged individualist, "pick yourself up by the bootstraps" ideology. If you are not reading the Libertarian Christian Institute's blog series, "Compassion, Not Compulsion," you should be.

Rather, true, Christlike, compassionate charity is characterized by three things:

1. Sympathy, a word which etymologically combines two words that together mean “feeling with” (very similar to the etymology of “compassion”). The ultimate example of human sympathy comes from Jesus, who gave up his divine privilege to take on human form, be tempted in every way that we are, and suffer sacrificially for us. Sympathy — “feeling with” — requires us to enter into the world of another. It isn’t distant; it’s close.

2. Heartfelt voluntarism, which means that the action is not only freely chosen but freely desired. Again, think of Christ, who not only volunteered himself as a sacrifice for humanity but did so out of a loving, heartfelt desire to restore the relationship between God and man.

3. Holistic care, which treats people as the complex and multifaceted creatures that we are, rather than as a list of material needs. When human need is reduced to a handful of physical items like housing, nutrition, childcare, medical care, and old age care, deeper needs such as spirituality, community, and contributing to society through meaningful work are ignored. Worse, neglecting these more purpose-giving parts of life crowds out those in society who would render sympathetic, voluntary, heartfelt, holistic help. In other words, it eliminates true, Christlike, compassionate charity.

The welfare state views material need — and, increasingly, material inequality — of paramount importance. Moreover, heartfelt voluntarism is negated by the compulsion of taxation, holistic care is beyond its limited capabilities, and sympathy is not exactly what welfare offices are known for.

But when we look at the way Jesus rendered aid, we find that his first priority was spiritual. Material aid, including Jesus’ own miraculous form of healthcare, was always rendered in service of Christ’s spiritual mission. Jesus fed the crowd so that they would stay to hear his message. He forgave people of their sins in order to restore their relationship with God. He healed the blind, lame, crippled, and diseased as a symbol of the holistic abundance of life he came to bring.

Christ’s mission on Earth was nothing less than to redeem all of creation, which includes the crucial spiritual angle of forgiveness of sins and restoration of right relationship with God, but also includes the redemption of physical brokenness and need.

The substance of the Kingdom of God, which Jesus inaugurated during his time on Earth, is spiritual, material, and communal wholeness of life. This, I believe, is the meaning of the “abundant life” mentioned in John 10:10.

Now, here’s the kicker: We — the church, the body of Christ on Earth — have been designated by God to be the primary channel through which the material and communal blessings of the Kingdom of God are distributed. Search the Scriptures, and you will find evidence of this truth everywhere.

This explains why many societies throughout history that were primarily characterized by Christian thought envisioned little to no proper role for the government in the relief of material needs. In the Christian worldview, separating the material from the spiritual and communal — as the welfare state does — makes no sense.

Faith And Freedom in 1949 titled “Should Government Be our Brother’s Keeper?” An abridged version of the essay can be found in One example of this comes from an essay written by ex-president Herbert Hoover for the magazinein 1949 titled “Should Government Be our Brother’s Keeper?” An abridged version of the essay can be found in this 1960 edition of Faith And Freedom magazine. Hoover outlines six reasons why government should not replace voluntary organizations, including and especially the church, in the provision of material aid to the needy:

1. The fabric of American civilization is built upon voluntary organizations, not government. 2. Voluntary institutions spur progress in government organizations. 3. Morals don’t and can’t come from the government. 4. Governments/bureaucracies can’t inculcate character in children. 5. Social progress requires altruism, which is impossible for governments. 6. In the struggle between Christ and Hegel/Marx, the philosophy of Christ is distinguished by compassion.

Compassion, says Hoover, is the “noblest expression of man” that gives “untold spiritual benefit” not only to the receiver of the aid but also to the giver. It unites the rich and the poor into a blessed, mutually edifying communion. It provides an avenue through which the giver can seek God’s Kingdom, and it provides the poor an avenue through which to partake in the abundance of the Kingdom.

But when the government steps in to render material aid to the poor through its impersonal, bureaucratic programs, all sympathy, heartfelt voluntarism, and holistic care is abandoned. “The day when we decide that the Government is our brother’s keeper,” says Hoover, “that is the day the spirit of compassion has been lost.”

Sure enough, as documented by Robert Putnam in Bowling Alone in 2000, Charles Murray in Coming Apart in 2013, and Nathan Dietz and Robert Grimm in a 2019 paper titled “ A Less Charitable Nation ,” both volunteering and charitable giving have been declining on a per-capita basis since the mid-1960s. Up to the mid-1960s, however, volunteering and charitable giving had been on the rise. What changed during that decade? A massive expansion of government welfare programs through the “War on Poverty.” I would add that, over roughly the same time period, self-identification as “Christian” has likewise waned.

Rewinding further back to the Great Depression, as I wrote in my book The Third Temptation , ample evidence suggests that New Deal programs crowded out private and church charitable activities. What’s more, it also spurred the long-term decline of mutual aid (or “fraternal”) societies, to which roughly a third of American households had once been members.

This knowledge imbues President Hoover’s radio address to the nation in 1931, during the depths of the Great Depression, with an extra sense of urgency. In this address, Hoover articulated a distinctly Christian view of charity: