fbpx

Weekend Insights – Is Crypto Over? Not a chance.

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

We saw a major pullback in crypto markets this week. Does that mean crypto is over? Certainly not.

News from China had an effect, but No, China Did Not Just Ban Crypto Again. Ultimately, this is another week that separates the speculators from the investors.

Still don’t understand the importance of Bitcoin? Check out The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous and listen to our podcasts on the topic.

In Christianity Today Magazine this week, a thought-provoking article came up saying “Christians Should Be In the News Cycle, Not Of It”. If you have a CT subscription, check it out.

Admin Aaron (of the LCI Facebook page) wrote a piece arguing that fractional reserve banking is not inherently fraudulent even under the Austrian rubric. If you’re economics-minded, it is a position worth understanding even if you disagree.

Efficiency is the enemy. What we should care about is effectiveness.

What books have you been reading lately? For me, I recently finished The Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande, a surgeon writing about, well, the effectiveness of something as simple as checklists in surgery, while also making a case for using them more broadly in the progressively more complex situations in which we find ourselves in business, science, and beyond.

I’m also reading Game Changer: How to Be 10X in the Talent Economy, yet another business-y book but I’m liking it so far.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!