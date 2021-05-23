Weekend Insights – Is Crypto Over? Not a chance.

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

We saw a major pullback in crypto markets this week. Does that mean crypto is over? Certainly not.

News from China had an effect, but No, China Did Not Just Ban Crypto Again. Ultimately, this is another week that separates the speculators from the investors.

Still don’t understand the importance of Bitcoin? Check out The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous and listen to our podcasts on the topic.

In Christianity Today Magazine this week, a thought-provoking article came up saying “Christians Should Be In the News Cycle, Not Of It”. If you have a CT subscription, check it out.

Admin Aaron (of the LCI Facebook page) wrote a piece arguing that fractional reserve banking is not inherently fraudulent even under the Austrian rubric. If you’re economics-minded, it is a position worth understanding even if you disagree.

Efficiency is the enemy. What we should care about is effectiveness.

What books have you been reading lately? For me, I recently finished The Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande, a surgeon writing about, well, the effectiveness of something as simple as checklists in surgery, while also making a case for using them more broadly in the progressively more complex situations in which we find ourselves in business, science, and beyond.

I’m also reading Game Changer: How to Be 10X in the Talent Economy, yet another business-y book but I’m liking it so far.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!