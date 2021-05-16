Weekend Insights – Is it over?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

The CDC has now “officially” “updated” their “guidance” which says what we’ve all known now for weeks: the COVID vaccinations work and there are almost zero worries about needing a mask to do normal things anymore if you’re vaccinated. Is the pandemic over? Not exactly, but we’re definitely on the way out.

Glenn Greenwald’s latest is an excellent piece on politicians protecting their leadership rather than call them out on principle. Not surprising, but it’s a good read.

5 Things I Learned Debating the Harvard Prof Who Called for a “Presumptive Ban” on Homeschooling.

More celebrity socialist hypocrisy.

An excellent daydream of classical liberal society…

… but unfortunately, it may be that the era of small government is over.

There’s a lot of rhetoric, even from Elon Musk, that Bitcoin is an environmental “problem” because the network uses too much energy. This is an entirely ignorant criticism and is easily debunked. If you’re ever challenged that Bitcoin is “causing climate change by using too much energy” — you need to show them this: Proof of Work Is Efficient. In short, compared to the current banking system, Bitcoin is easily a more energy-efficient alternative.

Apparently, the changing material construction of baseballs is making it more difficult to be a major-league hitter these days. Interesting…

“The skill you’ve never been taught” – How to think well.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!