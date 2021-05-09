Weekend Insights – Happy Birthday Hayek, and here’s some advice…

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

May 8 was Friedrich Hayek’s birthday, he would have been 122 years old this year. Our friend Lawrence Reed has a nice tribute to him on the devastating critique that separates collectivism from individualism.

TIFWE published a short piece by Tom Pratt on Jesus’ teaching about the Kingdom of God.

The CDC’s guidance for summer camps this year is patently hilarious and insane.

Bitcoin, Freedom, and Sovereignty.

Short that dollar!

Even a congressman can understand this explanation of the upcoming budget catastrophe. Oh who am I kidding, they’re too dumb for that…

Need some advice? Here’s 99 pieces of it (and it’s good, trust me).

Can we get the federal government out of education already? Seriously.

The Woke Meritocracy is a fascinating read about the state of education around us these days. Really eye-opening.

If you’ve ever wanted your own happy little tree, you’ll find that it’s rather difficult to acquire an original Bob Ross painting. But hey, if you figure it out, let me know!

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!