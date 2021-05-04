Ep 221: Guiding Critical Thought, with Kerry Baldwin

Kerry Baldwin is back on the show to discuss what critical thinking really is, why it’s important, how to do it properly, why so many people seem to lack the ability to think critically, and how to conduct conversations with people using the Socratic method, in order to help them start thinking critically.
Show Notes
- Intrigued by the Socratic method, critical thinking, and want to learn more? You can at Mere Liberty. Check out mereliberty.com for courses, articles, and podcasts on critical thinking, liberty, and much more!