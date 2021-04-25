fbpx

Weekend Insights – Give it to me straight, Doc.

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

A lot of people criticized Texas for “opening up” but the fears haven’t been realized. In fact, they’ve fared better than more restrictive states in multiple ways. The COVID-19 Texas disaster didn’t happen. There could be multiple explanations for this, but one thing’s for sure — tyranny doesn’t make pandemics go away.

Even Bill Maher is ticked off with how the state has fear-mongered with COVID. (Apologies for the language, but this is quite good.)

Bitcoin dropped in price relative to fiat currency this past week, but it is still a Trojan horse for freedom.

Adopting a multidisciplinary approach to thinking is increasingly important to being successful. Go for it!

Learn how to coin a phrase this week and have your own Inigo Montoya moment.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
