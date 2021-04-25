fbpx

Weekend Insights – Dogecoin Raps and Coronavirus Cowards

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

New Soho Forum Debate!! Socialism vs. Capitalism, check it out!

President Biden gave his first congressional address last week. His proposals are a progressive’s dream and economically crazy.

The Cato Institute has published a fascinating new survey study on immigration.

Professional athletes are increasingly requesting some portion of their salary delivered to them in Bitcoin. The turning point approacheth?

Bitcoin is like Thanos: inevitable.

But on the funny side, thank you Remy for this Dogecoin rap:

“When the Wokists come for you…” — Not even Richard Dawkins is immune. He recently had his 1996 “Humanist of the Year” award revoked for questioning the Nouveau Religiosos of Wokeism.

A professor friend of mine, Dr. Keith Stanglin, at my alma mater has an excellent post at The Federalist blog: Our Ancestors Would Be Amazed at Our Cowardly Coronavirus Hysteria. Also, Boethius’ The Consolation Of Philosophy is totally worth reading. (You can get an electronic version for free at Project Gutenberg.)

If you have a subscription to Christianity Today, I recommend reading The Splintering of the Evangelical Soul by Tim Dalrymple.

News of the weird: Beavers cause internet outage in Canada. Really.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

