Weekend Insights – The Enduring Weirdness

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Okay, let’s keep it light and have some fun…

If you read one article today, sit down with a cup of coffee and read The Weirdly Enduring Appeal of Weird Al Yankovic from the New York Times Magazine. I don’t know how I missed this a year ago, but it is absolutely fantastic. If you need another excellent reason to like this totally stand-up weird gentleman, he has a background in the Churches of Christ, like me!

Need more music in your life? Try it with Tesla coils.

Developing a keen wit is fun. We can all get better at being clever.

We need more gun control humor in our lives. Also, this reminds me of the classic 40 Reasons to Ban Guns I posted years ago.

I guess I need to post at least a few politics pieces as well, so here we go… Does the national debt still matter?

“Technological breakthroughs and policy progress mean humanity may never again have to endure a disaster like COVID-19.” says Ron Bailey at Reason.

My former student Jose Nino has a great article recently published at the Mises Institute on the sacredness of government property. I’m pretty sure I taught him that years ago… ;-) But really, Jose is a terrific guy and I’m super proud of him.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology.
