fbpx

Weekend Insights – Happy Easter! He is Risen

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

I hope you’re having a great Resurrection Sunday. Grace and peace to you, and here a just a few links for today’s edition.

If you read one thing outside of Scripture this weekend, let it be this excellent article: The Cross and Cancel Culture. I promise it will surprise and intrigue you. To wit: “The annual rehearsal of the passion of Christ in Holy Week is a reminder to the whole world that this demonic dynamic lies at the heart of darkness, and that after books are banned, they (and their authors) will inevitably be burnt. The sin of the world is revealed as the Lord Jesus Christ is caught up in the web of lies, blame, isolation, exclusion, demonization, and death.”

The inimitable Babylon Bee explains What Is Libertarianism in the most hilarious way possible.

So many young people are very afraid of COVID, even though they are the least at risk. We don’t need to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic to realize where things went wrong.

Reason has an incredible and lengthy article on the travails of Portland, Oregon.

How to become resilient.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!