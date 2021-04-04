Weekend Insights – Happy Easter! He is Risen

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I hope you’re having a great Resurrection Sunday. Grace and peace to you, and here a just a few links for today’s edition.

If you read one thing outside of Scripture this weekend, let it be this excellent article: The Cross and Cancel Culture. I promise it will surprise and intrigue you. To wit: “The annual rehearsal of the passion of Christ in Holy Week is a reminder to the whole world that this demonic dynamic lies at the heart of darkness, and that after books are banned, they (and their authors) will inevitably be burnt. The sin of the world is revealed as the Lord Jesus Christ is caught up in the web of lies, blame, isolation, exclusion, demonization, and death.”

The inimitable Babylon Bee explains What Is Libertarianism in the most hilarious way possible.

So many young people are very afraid of COVID, even though they are the least at risk. We don’t need to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic to realize where things went wrong.

Reason has an incredible and lengthy article on the travails of Portland, Oregon.

How to become resilient.

Cheers, and have a great week!