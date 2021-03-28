Weekend Insights – Happy 75th to FEE!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Happy 75th birthday to the excellent Foundation for Economic Education!

Also from FEE this week: How Three Women Sought to Sway Americans Away From Socialism.

The FedGov continues its spending spree. When will the madness stop?

Perhaps when we let capitalism rebuild?

How did 15 days to stop the spread become a year? Here’s how.

Religious freedom is undoubtedly part of the “common good”.

Former NYT journalist Bari Weiss resigned from her post in part because of the ever-growing hostility there to her work which went against parts of the wokeness narrative NYT likes to promote. She has a fascinating piece in City Journal about the Miseducation of America’s Elites — and yeah it’s all about being “woke”.

You want to know how not to care about being woke? Go solve actual problems in the world and ignore the noise, like this remarkable pioneering innovator in healthcare.

Do you enjoy documentaries? Here’s a list from Esquire of popular/interesting docs releasing in 2021.

The legendary investor Charlier Munger (business partner of Warren Buffett) wrote a really interesting piece I recently discovered called “The Psychology of Human Misjudgment“. If you’re into business and decision-making processes, don’t miss this.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!