fbpx

Weekend Insights – Of Bitcoin Memes and Religious Liberty

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

I can’t stop laughing at this Bitcoin meme “USD Flood” from CMSIntern on Twitter:

In other memes, from the Department of “Duh”:

Remember eGold? That thing before Bitcoin? Yeah, I thought not. Me neither, before my time. Read the full story, though, it’s really interesting.

TIFWE had some good stuff this week on religious freedom and the image of God and religious liberty in colonial America.

Biden is just as much a border cop as his predecessors.

I’m embarrassed that my home state of Texas thinks its a good idea force all sporting events to go through the state-religion ritual of singing the approved state hymn before starting. 

Being more productive can often start by doing nothing. But it’s good to understand what kind of nothing that is…

For a final funny, the inimitable Babylon Bee explains to us the 9 advantages of women soldiers.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!