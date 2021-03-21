Weekend Insights – Of Bitcoin Memes and Religious Liberty

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I can’t stop laughing at this Bitcoin meme “USD Flood” from CMSIntern on Twitter:

In other memes, from the Department of “Duh”:

Remember eGold? That thing before Bitcoin? Yeah, I thought not. Me neither, before my time. Read the full story, though, it’s really interesting.

TIFWE had some good stuff this week on religious freedom and the image of God and religious liberty in colonial America.

Biden is just as much a border cop as his predecessors.

I’m embarrassed that my home state of Texas thinks its a good idea force all sporting events to go through the state-religion ritual of singing the approved state hymn before starting.

Being more productive can often start by doing nothing. But it’s good to understand what kind of nothing that is…

For a final funny, the inimitable Babylon Bee explains to us the 9 advantages of women soldiers.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!