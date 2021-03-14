Weekend Insights – Of Pandemics, Teenagers, and Yellow Penguins

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

The only reason “Operation Warp Speed” had a measure of success in creating a viable vaccine was because the market worked spectacularly and the FDA got out of the way (yes, I know there are still issues, but this is the reality). Despite this, the government has still botched the vaccine rollout every step of the way. Almost like they’re bad at doing logistics, you know?

We’re getting yet another “stimulus” package in the near future. It’s crazy to consider how this will affect inflation and the macroeconomy in the next decade. Katherine Mangu-Ward writes, “President Donald Trump left the country with budget deficits so large that the y-axis on every chart had to be adjusted.” And it’s just getting worse with Biden as the executive branch wants to “go big”. We’ve gone from “never waste a crisis” to “everything’s a crisis!”

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost teenagers dearly, and this piece from ProPublica paints it pretty starkly.

I’m not a big fan of Tim Keller, but he is our Christian brother and I was saddened to hear that he has developed cancer. He wrote a piece for The Atlantic this week about the experience so far and the grief it brings. We pray for his recovery and deliverance.

Check out the Soho Forum debate between John Mackey (founder of Whole Foods) and Yaron Brook of ARI: Should Business Focus Solely on Profits?

While written from a left-leaning perspective, this article on Facebook and misinformation from MIT Technology review is informative. Particularly notable to me, though: It’s remarkable how “AI bias” is bad and dealing with it is meritorious – until by removing it you allow for things that aren’t on the 3×5 index card of allowable opinion. Read with a grain of salt.

Keeping track of the GameStop saga? Cool, me too. Check out this recent piece from Forbes that explains why GameStonk has nothing to do with the madness of crowds.

Why is there no channel 37, and why is the reason ALIENS? (Haha, just read the piece, you’ll get the joke.)

Avoid bad decisions. Easier said than done.

Why can’t I stop staring at my own face in Zoom? Funny, but sometimes true, and you know it.

Ever heard of a yellow penguin or glow-in-the-dark sharks? Me neither.

Cheers, and have a great week!