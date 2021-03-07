fbpx

Weekend Insights – Uncle Sam Doesn’t Like Green Eggs and Ham?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Undoubtedly you’ve heard about the weird situation around Dr. Seuss’ classic books and “Read Across America Day”. Get the brief skinny here, and then check out this witty retort to the critics from Jason Brennan. Oh yeah, and now Dr. Seuss books are 5 of the top 6 sellers on Amazon.

In other woke news… did you know mathematics has been “white supremacist” all along? I keep waiting for the punchline to get the joke… Yeah, not gonna happen.

Clarence Thomas is not a saint, but he is a remarkable counterexample to the up-and-coming attitude of “wokeness” all around. Yet, even he is not immune to the purge, and a recent documentary about him has inexplicably been removed from streaming services. Maybe there’s a good explanation, I don’t know, but it certainly doesn’t appear very innocent.

Sorry about all the woke stuff, seemed to be a lot of that this week. Let’s move on to something else… like BITCOIN!

“Bitcoin is at the tipping point of its existence.” This post has some cool graphs of BTC progress over the past few years.

Glenn Greenwald smashes media narratives again in a piece about the Jan 6 Riots.

“Stimulus checks have Americans in agreement, but country bitterly split on everything else” – This is curious, considering the recent calls for secession in various ways.

How to Delete Your Old Accounts Online (the right way).

“Email is Making Us Miserable” from the excellent Cal Newport

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!