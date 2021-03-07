Weekend Insights – Uncle Sam Doesn’t Like Green Eggs and Ham?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Undoubtedly you’ve heard about the weird situation around Dr. Seuss’ classic books and “Read Across America Day”. Get the brief skinny here, and then check out this witty retort to the critics from Jason Brennan. Oh yeah, and now Dr. Seuss books are 5 of the top 6 sellers on Amazon.

In other woke news… did you know mathematics has been “white supremacist” all along? I keep waiting for the punchline to get the joke… Yeah, not gonna happen.

Clarence Thomas is not a saint, but he is a remarkable counterexample to the up-and-coming attitude of “wokeness” all around. Yet, even he is not immune to the purge, and a recent documentary about him has inexplicably been removed from streaming services. Maybe there’s a good explanation, I don’t know, but it certainly doesn’t appear very innocent.

Sorry about all the woke stuff, seemed to be a lot of that this week. Let’s move on to something else… like BITCOIN!

“Bitcoin is at the tipping point of its existence.” This post has some cool graphs of BTC progress over the past few years.

Glenn Greenwald smashes media narratives again in a piece about the Jan 6 Riots.

“Stimulus checks have Americans in agreement, but country bitterly split on everything else” – This is curious, considering the recent calls for secession in various ways.

How to Delete Your Old Accounts Online (the right way).

“Email is Making Us Miserable” from the excellent Cal Newport

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!