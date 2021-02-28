fbpx

Weekend Insights – Free Speech and the Wages of Woke

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

REAL journalist Glenn Greenwald, a left-leaning author at that, eviscerates the mainstream leftist media for their stomping on the bedrock principles of free inquiry and free speech. This is a must-read article for the week.

Beware the wages of woke. Or really, how much can you really trust peddlers of guilt who are making bank on doing so?

Andrew Cuomo is a terrible governor. I cannot understand why people laud him for his “leadership”, let alone how he can be nominated for an Emmy, while he’s overtly responsible for so many deaths. He’s a total snake and a liar. If Donald Trump had done half the things he did, we’d never hear the end of it. And don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand the Donald either (I don’t know how many times I’m going to have to say this before everybody believes it), but wow the double-standards of politics is beyond the pale.

Yeah, that blackout in Texas? It wasn’t deregulation, but it also wasn’t just wind power.

I routinely get questions these days about Bitcoin. Read this and learn, oh my padawans. And that’s circa 2017, bro.

I love classic jazz and blues music, and one of my faves is Louis Armstrong. This article from FEE in his honor for Black History Month was excellent.

And for more in that genre, be sure to check out our latest Good News Bad News roundtable episode, where we discuss other various news topics including a story about the amazing jazz/blues artist Billie Holiday.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
