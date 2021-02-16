Ep 210: The Two Things You Shouldn’t Talk About

Recently, Doug and Norman joined Josh Murtagh on his podcast, The Two Things You Shouldn’t Talk About, and talked about religion and politics, in particular, what a libertarian Christian perspective on social life is.
