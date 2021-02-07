Weekend Insights – Of Super Bowls and SARS Variants

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

It’s that time again, the “Big Game” takes place this evening. There are a lot of interesting things that come to mind when thinking about said game. First off, the fact that I may be in trademark violation just for calling it “The Super Bowl” in public is really silly, and just one more instance of why intellectual property is not libertarian.

Second, assuming I watch it tonight, I ought to make a bingo panel for all the possible statolatry incidents that we’ll see during the show. It’s remarkable to consider just how normalized these sorts of things are that they barely even register on our radars. Of course, there will be the typical outcries of taxpayer monies spent on things like flyovers, but few will ask why the state needs to be honored before, during, and after every single sporting event that takes place. It’s almost like it’s a religious experience…

I also find it fascinating that football’s greatest scapegoat, Tom Brady, is yet again leading a team in the championship game. And I’m not kidding at all that Brady is a “scapegoat” as understood in Rene Girard’s mimetic theory. Even Sojourners, of all places, can recognize it.

Final fun piece: I thought this “big game ad” that isn’t being allowed to play during the game itself was pretty funny…

A few other links before we close…

Book I’m reading: The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous. This is perhaps the greatest book on sound money I’ve seen in a LONG time.

Be sure to get a copy of Faith Seeking Freedom, and arm yourself against statolatry!

Cheers, and have a great week!