fbpx

Weekend Insights – Craig Cesal released!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

On the last day of Donald Trump’s presidential term, the expected pardons were being issued. Some pretty ratty folks got off easy, but more importantly, a great number of non-violent Drug War victims (read: offenders of the federal leviathan) had their sentences commuted as well. Among those, I am thrilled to report, was Craig Cesal, who was serving a life-without-parole sentence for unknowingly repairing trucks used to carry marijuana. Craig is a Catholic Christian and LCI has even published a few of his articles he wrote while in prison in the last two years (thanks to our friend David Gornoski of A Neighbor’s Choice for making that introduction). I’m so happy that Craig will be able to live out his life with his family and NOT in a cage any longer!

Here are some articles we’ve published from Craig:
Essential Yet Illegal
I’m Jealous of Death Row Inmates
You Can Learn a Lot about Socialized Medicine from Prison

Have you ever considered why “freeing the prisoners” is a theme in the Bible? Yes, we are all “captive” to sin, and yes the theme of release from slavery is a big deal as well — that’s a wonderful thing. But maybe it’s also because, just like we see with many Christians in the book of Acts, the State makes it a habit to abrogate justice in the first place.

There’s a lot left to do here, of course. On a sadder note, Reason reports about a letter from a prisoner, one Theresa Mathis, requesting help to reduce her crazy sentence. But the letter arrived too late. Theresa Mathis died in custody.

Don’t stop opposing the War on Drugs. You have every ounce of reason on your side, and every reason in the world to advocate for its dismantling.

If the way things are going looks rather bleak to you, check out this roll-out of a Twitter thread. It’s pretty heartening in a number of ways. I’d note, though, that the Kingdom of God is established. It is already-and-not-yet. THAT is even more heartening.

The new boss Biden backed down from his prior rhetoric about pushing through a national mask mandate via executive order, realizing that it wasn’t constitutional for him to do so. But, he did sign an order to ensure masks were used by federal employees on federal sites. Unless, of course, it’s Biden who has to wear a mask. That’s optional. Gotta love these little hypocrisies we get from the overlords on a regular basis. (And I, for one, still recommend wearing a mask, don’t get me wrong!)

The inimitable Remy did a great bit recently about this in song:

I heard about a libertarian once who couldn’t respond to an objection from a non-libertarian. When I asked him about it, he said, “It wasn’t me!” Oh no! Don’t be that guy. Read Faith Seeking Freedom: Libertarian Christian Answers to Tough Questions and be ready to crush every argument! (SWIDT?)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Cover with shadow small

Available Now!

Discussing Christian faith and politics is tough. If you’re tired of the typical left/right answers that sound like they were pulled from last night’s cable news, then you need a new way of thinking about faith and politics. This book will help you take your political conversations to the next level.

In Faith Seeking Freedom, the Libertarian Christian Institute has gathered together some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Christianity and libertarianism to collect brief but thoughtful answers to over a hundred questions frequently posed to liberty-loving believers.

Order Yours Today!
Learn More

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!