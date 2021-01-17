Weekend Insights – Let speech be free!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Principles around free speech and free inquiry seem to be attacked constantly these days. Jordan Peterson has been a repeated target of such, for instance. Why do people on the left (and even the right) not like him? “Jordan Peterson is accomplishing for depth psychology what colleges failed to do for the liberal arts in general: ignite curiosity in free individuals and create lifelong students.”

We are also witnessing The Great Deplatforming happening right now, and Reason’s coverage of this has been quite good. I have a feeling big tech’s actions are going to backfire.

But that’s not all. Recently some Antifa activists demanded that a bookstore in Portland stop selling reporter Andy Ngo’s new book about Antifa titled Unmasked. Apparently, it’s not enough to rebut your opponent, but stop things from being said at all!

But onward to other things…

Check out this neat video (20 min) from Alex Cristoyannopoulos on the political thought of Leo Tolstoy. I’ve authored a few posts on Tolstoy as well…

IFWE recently highlighted Seven New Books on Faith, Work, and Economics, and you’ll note our Faith Seeking Freedom made close to the top of their list!

