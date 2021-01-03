Weekend Insights – Welcome to 2021

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Happy New Year!

When there wasn’t enough hand sanitizer, distilleries stepped up. Now they’re facing $14,060 FDA Fees. Talk about government gone mad…

I am excited to go skiing in a few weeks, and this article caught my attention this week on skiing’s cyborg future.

The author David Foster Wallace once gave a now-famous commencement talk titled “This is Water“. I had heard of it but read it for the first time this past week, and there’s a lot of good in it. He’s not a Christian, but he did intuit that every person has a “God-shaped hole” in their life. Check out this excerpt:

Because here’s something else that’s weird but true: in the day-to-day trenches of adult life, there is actually no such thing as atheism. There is no such thing as not worshipping. Everybody worships. The only choice we get is what to worship. And the compelling reason for maybe choosing some sort of god or spiritual-type thing to worship–be it JC or Allah, be it YHWH or the Wiccan Mother Goddess, or the Four Noble Truths, or some inviolable set of ethical principles–is that pretty much anything else you worship will eat you alive. If you worship money and things, if they are where you tap real meaning in life, then you will never have enough, never feel you have enough. It’s the truth. Worship your body and beauty and sexual allure and you will always feel ugly. And when time and age start showing, you will die a million deaths before they finally grieve you. On one level, we all know this stuff already. It’s been codified as myths, proverbs, clichés, epigrams, parables; the skeleton of every great story. The whole trick is keeping the truth up front in daily consciousness.

Sound remotely familiar? It should, because he’s very close to the gospel, and I hear in between the lines here that “no man can serve two masters”. The whole talk is worth reading. You’ll get something out of it.

Cheers, and have a great week!