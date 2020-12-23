Ep 202: Resisting Babel, with John Mark Hicks

In this episode, Doug and Norman talk Church history with Prof. John Mark Hicks of Lipscomb University. Dr. Hicks’s recent book Resisting Babel discusses the life and thought of David Lipscomb, an important historical figure in the American Churches of Christ in the 19th century. Living in Tennessee through the Civil War, his experience of the war greatly shaped his views on the state, and many people he influenced took a stand against violence entirely and refused to fight either for the Confederacy or the Union army during their conscription acts. Lipscomb’s influence on the Churches of Christ as a “peace church” lasted until the mid-20th century. Resisting Babel was edited by Dr. Hicks and had contributions from multiple scholars from Church of Christ universities.