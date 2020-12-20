Weekend Insights – Bitcoin Reaches New Heights and more

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… Since I didn’t get it published Sunday morning, this is going out via email on Monday, but hey better late than never!

As is my custom (for now), here’s yet another reminder that LCI’s new book Faith Seeking Freedom: Libertarian Christian Answers to Tough Questions is now officially launched. It’s the perfect Christmas gift for your [insert loved one here]!

The biggest news items of the week, at least for me, were the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollouts from Pfizer and Moderna, and the renewed bull run of Bitcoin to reach a new all-time high relative to the US dollar. It’s a great time to HODL! If you’re unfamiliar with Bitcoin overall, learn more at the Nakomoto Institute by reading such articles as Shelling Out by Nick Szabo.

In a similar vein, LCI author Austin Rogers has a new piece posted at TIFWE titled Can Monetary Policy Be Unjust? (Quick answer: yes it can.) It’s a selection from his new book The Third Temptation, out now.

I love Kerry McDonald’s work at FEE and her latest on Zoom schools is no exception. It’s really interesting to see how education has evolved through COVID and made so many “assumptions” of education seem entirely out of date and context anymore. It’s notable as well that 2020 is in many ways the “Year of the MOOC” (Massively Open Online Course) and this ClassCentral article sums it up well. (Admittedly, this is actually the second Year of the MOOC, ha!)

Another article I enjoyed: The 10 Habits of Logical People. Get smart, my dudes.

Finally, we’re beginning to see the backlash of what happens as people start migrating away from high-tax states to low-tax states, especially from New York and California to Texas and Florida. FEE reports on it, and there was a useful article from Morning Brew as well with a great quote from Elon Musk: “”.

By the way, if you don’t read Morning Brew, you should. It’s a great newsletter that covers the most essential stories of the day, both national and international. I check it out every day. Sign up for it here and try it out, you won’t regret it.

Lastly, if you want to see some really weird info on betting on the latest US presidential election, look no further than Slate. The TL;DR version is that the betting markets on Trump-Biden were bigger than the last two Super Bowls combined. Wild stuff.

Cheers, and have a great week!