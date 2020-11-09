fbpx

The Libertarian Christian Roundtable Show

roundtable

LCI has been creating great evergreen content for years, but we wanted to regularly bring you commentary on what’s happening in the world, so we started the Libertarian Christian Roundtable Show on YouTube, and we’ve just released our latest episode!

In this latest episode, the LCI roundtable discuss whether libertarians are spoilers for election losers. (Spoiler Alert!) The real winner of elections across the nation, recreational drugs, and why this is a good thing (no we don’t condone their use). Finally, we discuss the ever present reality of uncertainty and the Christian libertarian perspective.

Click here to watch the entire show!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

LCI Staff

LCI Staff

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!