LCI has been creating great evergreen content for years, but we wanted to regularly bring you commentary on what’s happening in the world, so we started the Libertarian Christian Roundtable Show on YouTube, and we’ve just released our latest episode!

In this latest episode, the LCI roundtable discuss whether libertarians are spoilers for election losers. (Spoiler Alert!) The real winner of elections across the nation, recreational drugs, and why this is a good thing (no we don’t condone their use). Finally, we discuss the ever present reality of uncertainty and the Christian libertarian perspective.

Click here to watch the entire show!